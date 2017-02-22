Home - About -Advertise - Contact Us - Newsletter - Site Maps - Survival PDF Files - Donate

MSNBC Anchor Admits “Our Job” Is To “Control Exactly What People Think”

Posted 02/22/2017 7:04 am by with 1 comment

During a lively discussion centered on fears that President Trump is “trying to undermine the media,” MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski let slip the awesome unspoken truth that the media’s “job” is to “actually control exactly what people think.”

 


SCARBOROUGH: “Exactly. That is exactly what I hear. What Yamiche said is what I hear from all the Trump supporters that I talk to who were Trump voters and are still Trump supporters. They go, ‘Yeah you guys are going crazy. He’s doing — what are you so surprised about? He is doing exactly what he said he is going to do.'”

 

BRZEZINSKI: “Well, I think that the dangerous, you know, edges here are that he is trying to undermine the media and trying to make up his own facts. And it could be that while unemployment and the economy worsens, he could have undermined the messaging so much that he can actually control exactly what people think. And that, that is our job.”

 

As grabien points out, the comment failed to raise any eyebrows from her co-panelists. Instead, her co-host, Joe Scarborough, said that Trump’s media antagonism puts him on par with Mussolini and Lenin…

SOURCE

 
 
Do you enjoy reading Patriot Rising?
 
 
Check out The Survival / Homesteading / Preparedness / Sustainability PDF Page! (Nearly 3000 free .PDF Files)
 
 
[wysija_form id="1"]
 

Related posts:

  1. It’s Official: Most American Kids Are Physically Unfit
  2. Overmedicated America
  3. U.S. Sheriffs warning residents to Arm Themselves against Criminals & Terrorist Threats (You should listen!)
  4. Why I Could Not Be President for More Than a Day
  5. Obama Calls Clinton ‘Diligent’ Hours after FBI Director Calls Her ‘Extremely Careless’
Loading Facebook Comments ...

One response to MSNBC Anchor Admits “Our Job” Is To “Control Exactly What People Think”

  1. Tom February 22nd, 2017 at 10:15 am

    Another famous newspaper editor quote: “I can’t always control what people think, but I can always control what people think about.”

        Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

← Patriot Rising home